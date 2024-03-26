Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

