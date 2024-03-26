Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $93,360,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

AZTA opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

