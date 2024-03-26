B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

