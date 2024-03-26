B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,775 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,368 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $42,226.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FUBO opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $459.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.02. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

