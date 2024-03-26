B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOAN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after buying an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 871.6% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 332,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 298,096 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 506.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

