B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 446,233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,663,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,240,000 after buying an additional 775,135 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

MFC opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

