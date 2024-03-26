B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $41,000 in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 73.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 87,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 282,901 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Sachem Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SACH stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66. Sachem Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.