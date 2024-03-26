B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $133,000 Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Enovix by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 167,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enovix by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Enovix by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 351,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,883 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enovix Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

