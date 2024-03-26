B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $186,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE VFC opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

View Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.