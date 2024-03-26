B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,953 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,914,181 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,717,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 613,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 19.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $564.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

