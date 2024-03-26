B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,093 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after buying an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

