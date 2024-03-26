B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $115,000 Position in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Cue Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Health by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Health by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cue Health by 531.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cue Health by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 611,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cue Health during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cue Health in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLTH opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Cue Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Cue Health Inc operates as a healthcare technology company. It provides the Cue Health platform that offers individuals and healthcare providers convenient and personalized access to lab-quality diagnostic tests at home and at the point-of-care, as well as on-demand telehealth consultations and treatment options for a range of health and wellness needs.

