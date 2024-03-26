B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $94,000 Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

