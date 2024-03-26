Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares traded.
Bahamas Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.
About Bahamas Petroleum
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
