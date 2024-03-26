Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.76

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.76 and traded as high as $54.61. Banco Macro shares last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 681,887 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Banco Macro Trading Up 0.9 %

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.5958 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Stories

