Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $381.00

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 381 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 375.50 ($4.75), with a volume of 269604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373 ($4.71).

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 327.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.01.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a €0.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 2,678.57%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

