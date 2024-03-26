Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Anthony Bartolo Sells 7,798 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 29th, Anthony Bartolo sold 990 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,552.50.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

