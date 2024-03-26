Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Devin M. Krupka Sells 546 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) insider Devin M. Krupka sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $10,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bandwidth Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $484.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $21.68.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

