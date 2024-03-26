Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.67

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.32. Bank of China shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 28,888 shares changing hands.

Bank of China Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

