Barclays Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $31.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,739,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
