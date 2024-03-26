Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $45.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 606,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

