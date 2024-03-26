BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.08

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.08 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.80 ($0.24). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 19.02 ($0.24), with a volume of 201,623 shares changing hands.

BATM Advanced Communications Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.57.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber segment is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, edge computing, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, cyber network monitoring, and network encryption.

