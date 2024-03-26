Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager Buys 5,835 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,604.58.

Eric Thomas Greager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.93. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6898638 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.27%.

BTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.65.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

