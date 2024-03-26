Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Jason L. Taylor Sells 1,805 Shares of Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $96.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.