Beam Global (BEEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.82. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

