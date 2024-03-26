Beam Global (BEEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

Beam Global Stock Up 0.7 %

BEEM opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth $2,061,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 1,585,433.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.