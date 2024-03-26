Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 333,916 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,618,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,269,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,356,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.