Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 333,916 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.
- On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.
- On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
Liberty Live Group stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
