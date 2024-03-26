Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 199,664 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,295,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVA. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,183,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

