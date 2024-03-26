Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 333,916 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Formula One Group stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

