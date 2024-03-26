BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.17 on Monday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.