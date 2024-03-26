BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 539 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $82,623.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,049.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $82,623.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,049.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

