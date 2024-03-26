BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

