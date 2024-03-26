BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Waterstone Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.