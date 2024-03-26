BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,600,000 after acquiring an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $179.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

