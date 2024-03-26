BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

