BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.0 %

BAH stock opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

