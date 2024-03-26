Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $119.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BX opened at $128.81 on Thursday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.