Bloom Energy’s (BE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NYSE BE opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $658,463 over the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,796,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

