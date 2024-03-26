Blue Owl Capital’s (OBDC) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OBDC. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

