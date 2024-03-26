Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Patrick George Oliver Buys 3,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00.
Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Patrick George Oliver purchased 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.95 per share, with a total value of C$22,015.00.
Bonterra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of BNE opened at C$6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.93. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.36 and a twelve month high of C$7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.
