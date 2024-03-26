Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Patrick George Oliver Buys 3,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00.

Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Patrick George Oliver purchased 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.95 per share, with a total value of C$22,015.00.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BNE opened at C$6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.93. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.36 and a twelve month high of C$7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$81.74 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.8204456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on Bonterra Energy

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.