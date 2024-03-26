Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin Sells 73,660 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BOX Stock Down 0.9 %
BOX stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BOX by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,085,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BOX by 404.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 802,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,606,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on BOX
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.