Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin Sells 73,660 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Down 0.9 %

BOX stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BOX by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,085,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BOX by 404.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 802,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,606,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

