Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

