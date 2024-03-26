Bremer Bank National Association Sells 543 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $181.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.