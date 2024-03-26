Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,806.14

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,806.14 ($22.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,776 ($22.44). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,800 ($22.75), with a volume of 19,667 shares changing hands.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £295.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4,390.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,763.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,806.14.

Brooks Macdonald Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is presently 18,536.59%.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

