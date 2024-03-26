Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.62% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,974.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

