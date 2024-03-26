Brookstone Capital Management Has $505,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $140.55 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.