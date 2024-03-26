Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

