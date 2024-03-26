Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,503 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after buying an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,050,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

