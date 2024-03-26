Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.