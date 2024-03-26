Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.39% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 71,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,572,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,859. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBW. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.